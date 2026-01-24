3-yr-old’s body found in drain, family alleges murder

A three-year-old boy, who was reported missing from south Delhi’s Jaitpur extension on January 13, was found dead in a drain near his residence on Thursday afternoon, police said. His family allegedly suspects kidnapping and murder behind his death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the child’s father filed a missing person’s complaint on January 13 at Kalindi Kunj police station. “Due to delay by the family in reporting the incident, the exact time of the child’s disappearance could only be narrowed down to a window between 12pm and 3pm,” deputy commissioner of police (south east) Dr Hemant Tiwari said.

A case under Section 137(2) (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and an investigation was carried out, Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s 30-year-old father alleged that he visited the police station on January 13, and the official only examined CCTV footage for the next two days, but stopped checking thereafter. “They did not speak to me or take my case seriously till January 20 after which I went to meet the DCP and told him. He then called the local police and asked them to find my son within five days. Had they taken the case seriously, my son wouldn’t have died,” he said.

The DCP said that a special team of 16 police personnel was constituted to trace the child. “Investigators analysed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras, interrogated more than 80 auto-rickshaw drivers who had passed through the area during the time, and carried out door-to-door enquiries,” Tiwari said.

However, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, the child’s body was found in a drain in Jaitpur, close to his residence. Police said the body appeared water-swollen, indicating that it had remained submerged for a considerable period.

“Prima facie, it appears that the child had been in water for a prolonged time. The crime team and forensic experts have conducted a detailed inspection of the spot, and the body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and to rule out any foul play,” Tiwari said.

Police said further investigation will continue based on the post-mortem report and forensic findings. “Appropriate legal action will be taken once the cause of death is established,” Tiwari added.