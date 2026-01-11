Delhi woman, witness in husband’s murder over land dispute, shot dead in Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI The shooting took place at around 11am. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 44-year-old woman was shot dead at close range by unidentified persons in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday morning, police said, suspecting the crime to be linked to an old rivalry connected to her husband’s murder case.

The deceased was identified as Rachna Yadav, an active worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and an active member of the E-Block residents’ welfare association (RWA) in Shalimar Bagh. She had also sought a party ticket during the previous municipal elections, according to locals.

Police said the incident took place when Yadav stepped out of her house around 11am. She had walked only a few steps when she was intercepted by attackers who were reportedly waiting for her close to the house.

Eyewitnesses, including women from the neighbourhood, told police that a brief scuffle broke out between Yadav and the assailants, following which one of them pulled out a pistol and shot her at close range before fleeing the spot, brandishing the weapon in a dramatic manner.

“We are verifying the sequence of events. There were at least two people who had come,” an investigator said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A second police officer said that the murder may be linked to a long-standing enmity stemming from the murder of Yadav’s husband, Vijender Yadav, who was shot dead in Bhalswa village in 2023. “In that case, four accused were arrested, while two suspects are still absconding. Family has raised suspicion on them. We are looking into the motive behind the murder,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

According to family members, Rachna Yadav was a key witness in her husband’s murder case and had pursued the matter relentlessly, even approaching the Supreme Court for justice. The family has alleged that the absconding accused had earlier attempted to attack her and were behind Saturday’s murder.

“My father’s case had reached the stage of witness testimony. My mother was a witness. On January 7, charges had been framed against the accused men,” the victim’s daughter, Kanika, 20, said. “There were six killers in my father’s case. One of the main conspirators from Bhalswa village was still absconding. They got information and killed my mother. I appeal to the court to give justice to both my parents.”

A neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, said that Yadav had the Shalimar Bagh police station, in a note, that she had been receiving threats. “She had informed police that she was receiving death threats but did not ask for police protection,” he said.

DCP Singh did not comment on the matter.

“She sustained a gunshot injury to the head and died. The murder may be linked to Bhalswa village, where her husband was earlier shot dead,” DCP Singh said.

At the time of the incident, Yadav was reportedly on her way to attend a condolence meeting within the locality. Crime and forensic teams have inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the attackers. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned, police said.