New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a counterfeit currency racket and recovered suspected fake notes with a face value of around ₹10.50 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

4 held for fake currency racket, notes with face value of ₹10.50 lakh seized

Police arrested four people who were allegedly involved in procuring material, preparing and circulating counterfeit ₹500 notes, police said.

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On September 30, acting on a tip-off regarding the movement and supply of counterfeit currency in the Prashant Vihar area, the police team conducted a raid near Japanese Park and apprehended Pushkar Raj Purbia alias "Doctor" , Gosai Ram and Sahil Kharb .

Suspected counterfeit ₹500 notes and equipment used for printing them were recovered from them, following which an FIR was registered, they said.

During further investigation, the police conducted sustained questioning and technical surveillance, which led them to Narendra Kumar , who was subsequently apprehended from Churu in Rajasthan.

Searches at premises linked to the accused led to the recovery of printing equipment, digital devices, printing material and other articles suspected to have been used in preparing counterfeit currency notes, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 21 bundles containing suspected counterfeit ₹500 notes, having a face value of approximately ₹10.50 lakh, were recovered during the operation and subsequent investigation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 21 bundles containing suspected counterfeit ₹500 notes, having a face value of approximately ₹10.50 lakh, were recovered during the operation and subsequent investigation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The seized material includes two colour printers, a paper-cutting machine, two HP laptops, a note-counting machine, screen-printing material, a desktop computer with monitor, a LCD monitor and a CPU, officials said.

Blank papers with ribbons and blank security papers incorporating high-security features were also recovered, they added.

According to police, Purbia, a resident of Jaipur, was working as a property dealer and allegedly coordinated with the other accused for the preparation and circulation of the suspected counterfeit currency.

He has previously been involved in a cheating case in Rajasthan and four cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, police said.

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Gosai Ram, a resident of Barmer, was allegedly involved in procuring material for preparing the counterfeit notes and learning the process through online sources and social media. He and Kharb allegedly arranged rented accommodation in Sonipat for preparing the suspected fake currency and facilitated its circulation to other locations.

Kharb, a resident of Sonipat, was working at his family shop and allegedly assisted in procuring material, arranging the premises and preparing and circulating the suspected counterfeit notes, police said.

Narendra Kumar, a resident of Churu, was allegedly in contact with Purbia and Gosai Ram and is suspected to have assisted in procuring material and learning the process of preparing counterfeit currency, police said. He has previously been involved in a case relating to hurt or assault in Rajasthan.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.