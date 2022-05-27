40 hectares around Asola’s Neeli Jheel to be redeveloped for visitors
New Delhi: Neeli Jheel in the heart of the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary will see considerable change in the next four months as the Delhi environment minister’s office on Thursday approved a redevelopment plan for 40 hectares of area around the 5.16-hectare lake, officials said. Work on vantage and selfie points, an amphitheatre, an animal exhibit and steps that will double up as seats for visitors is likely to commence next month, they added .
Officials of the forest department said the area will be developed to promote eco-tourism and bird watching. An unmetalled (kutcha) road will be constructed to bring visitors all the way up to the lake in e-vehicles or golf carts. “All materials used in development/construction will be eco-friendly. The area will have plenty of native trees and shrubs, with the parking area left unpaved so that groundwater recharge is not impeded. These vantage points will be ideal for visitors. We will create a 3D animal exhibit to educate visitors about the sanctuary and the animals found here,” said a senior forest official, on condition of anonymity.
Officials of the forest department said they hope to inaugurate the redeveloped area during Wildlife Week (October 2-8). “Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has taken a personal interest in the project. We spent around two months on the plan to ensure that everything--from the landscaping to the materials used--was environment-friendly,” said an official, adding no activity will be permitted inside the actual lake.
“We do not want too many visitors at a time either, which may impact the wildlife negatively. Therefore, the number of visitors will be fixed, depending on the final area available,” a second official working on the project added.
According to the plan, fountains, lakes, a large lawn, eco-toilets and bamboo fencing along the edge of the lake are also part of the design. No shops are likely to be permitted in the area.
HT had, earlier this month, reported on a 45-km stretch of unmetalled periphery road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary receiving approval from the Delhi government, which will act as both patrol passage and a loop corridor for visiting tourists.
Among the other additions planned to the sanctuary are watchtowers, with forest officials stating that too is likely to receive approval soon.
Survey to earmark space for auto stands across Noida within a week
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the commissioner of police directed a team from the Noida authority and traffic police to conduct a survey within a week and identify spaces for auto stands in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against illegal parking to ensure road safety.
DDA amends rules to restrict commercial development in multilevel parking
Local bodies or the private concessionaire developing the facility could avail of up to 100 FAR (floor area ratio) irrespective of the plot size, but the height of the parking facility was dependent on the land use of the plot. But according to a recent amendment to the norms for multilevel parking in Delhi Master Plan 2021, the permissible FAR has been linked to the plot size.
Gurugram civic body to repair shoddy community centres
Fifty-seven of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's 63 community centres in the city have several infrastructure problems, a survey conducted by the civic body showed on Thursday. MCG officials said they started surveying the community centres in January and completed the process earlier this month. Indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as chess, table tennis, badminton are also held here. MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also appointed superintending engineer Radhey Shyam as the nodal officer for technical support.
14-year-old apprehended for sexually assaulting four-year-old boy in Greater Noida
A 14-year-old boy has been detained for sodomising his four-year-old neighbour in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Awdhesh Kumar, in charge of Surajpur police station added that the incident took place when the child was playing outside his house. The teenager took him to the first floor of his house. A medical examination of the child confirmed the act, police said.
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to bring govt official under Lokayukta ambit
The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea for inclusion of officials working with the state government within the scope of the Lokayukta Act, 2013, and said it cannot direct the legislature to enact or amend any law. The court also noted that the Prevention of Corruption Act is available with the authorities in case they want to book any government official for corruption. The plea was dismissed.
