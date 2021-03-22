Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus
From increased screen time and consequent headaches to problematic wifi connections, students of Delhi University aren’t enjoying the #digitalcampuslife. It’s been almost a year since DU shifted to the online mode for teaching and learning, however, students are still having a tough time with regard to online classes, and more than four thousand DU students are protesting digitally by signing a petition to open colleges. “We are organising digital protests. Thousands of students are participating in twitter storms and have signed an online petition for reopening of campus. We will be sending this petition to our VC. There are multiple student protest groups formed on Whatsapp where we coordinate our protests. Some of us make meme pages and post memes asking for colleges to reopen, others make reels on the issues faced in online classes and the rest of us tweet tagging the authorities,” shares Pranshu Nain, of Ramjas College.
The digital petition to reopen campus is spammed with comments after comments by students enlisting reasons as to why they are demanding the campus re-opens. “The digital divide is steep. Many of my friends in Kashmir weren’t even able to attend most of their online classes because of wifi problems. Some of my classmates living in villages don’t get steady electricity connection, what to say of wifi. Teachers aren’t able to explain the concept properly because if you get a bad connection in between you have an audio and video lapse. There is limited interaction in classes. Even extra curricular activities have become digital. The confidence and exposure students get from physical interaction with the faculty, seniors and friends is stumped,” says Aatika Choudhary of Vivekananda College.
The current student life is rampant with digital fests, online freshers and online exams and handling everything virtually is taking a toll on students who have been reaching out to their seniors for help. “Scores of students reach out to me daily with their problems. They cry on the phone and are mentally anguished. Students are so worried about their future. The digital campus is no longer working. Sports, elections, dramatics, workshops - all of these were a very important aspect of personality development for students and there’s nothing happening to make up for that. The university isn’t well equipped with handling the online shift. It’s been a year and the exam portal still crashes while students submit their answers while attempting Open Book Examinations,” says Shubham Chaudhary, Executive Councillor, Delhi University Student Union.
The authorities of DU claim that they are trying their best to help the students but safety comes first. “No plans of re-opening campus as of now. Covid-19 cases have increased. MHA guidelines and government advisories suggest restrictions and precautions. So we will have to wait and watch. We are with the students and are trying to help them to the best of our capabilities. We are also trying to ensure that all colleges make study material available on their website,” says Rajeev Gupta, Dean Students’ Welfare, Delhi University.
But what do the authorities suggest to combat problems of weak internet connection that hampers the study session of students? “Difficult to suggest any amicable solution regarding wifi problems faced by students because they are currently spread over the country and not residing in a student hostel where we could provide all of them with a speedy connection. However, once the entire study material is available online, things will get smoother for the students. Students are welcome to reach out to us and we will help them in whatever way we can,” says Gupta.
Author tweets @FizzyBuddha
Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus
22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi
Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award
Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk
Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today
Delhiwale: Manipur, 0 km, a one-of-its kind grocery in south Delhi
- Mr Hungyo founded the shop in 2013. The establishment is very small, and looks too simple against the razzmatazz of neighbouring Bengali Sweet House and Chaman General Store.
For 2nd straight day, Delhi adds 800+ new Covid-19 cases
- The Capital added 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, 425 on Tuesday and 368 on Monday (March 15), government data showed.
IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi today; mercury may plummet
- Met officials said while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in mercury, this respite will be short-lived
BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP
- “The BJP has been sending volunteers door-to-door across localities telling people that it will be better for the L-G to rule Delhi and not an elected government." said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj
AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh
- Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes
Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month
- Officials of Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water utility agency, said that the ‘city of lakes’ project now had 600 water bodies that will be revived in the coming years.
Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market
- During a spot visit on Sunday, HT found the market crowded with hundreds of shoppers jostling for space, most of them without a mask or wearing it improperly.
Tepid demand chokes small-scale industries
- A year on, these Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises continue to be beset by many of these problems — and a few new ones. While the supply chains remain disrupted and the demand is far from reaching pre-pandemic levels