The project to develop a 4.5km-long tunnel-like drain along the railway lines in northwest Delhi has seen a 19% cost escalation, just five months after the initial cost was decided, senior officials of the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department said on Monday. The four areas in northwest Delhi remain submerged in monsoon due to topographical and drainage issues (Representational Image/Hindustan Times)

The covered trunk drain is supposed to resolve the drainage problem of four adjoining areas — Kirari, Mundka, Bawana and Nagloi. The government, in June this year, had estimated the project cost at ₹200 crore, which was increased to ₹220.93 crore after the agency which was given the bid proposed a higher estimate,according to anorder sanctioning increased allocation dated November 3.

“The irrigation department’s work advisory board, comprising the project’s executive engineer, superintending engineer, and chief engineer, convened a meeting. They ultimately accepted the agency’s quoted rate, which was approximately 12.24% higher than the original estimate,” an official said.

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Later, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department proposed a revised budget of ₹263.45 crore,citing the revisions on cost components such as tree felling and relocation of utilities along railway lines, among others. The Expenditure Finance Committee of the Delhi government approved the revised budget on November 23.

The four areas in northwest Delhi remain submerged in monsoon due to topographical and drainage issues. The I&FC department therefore proposed a covered trunk canal along railway lines which can carry 760 cusecs of water catering to a catchment area of 1,500 acres, officials said, adding that the drain will start from Mundka and have its outfall in Supplementary drain.

I&FC officials said under the project, the executing agency will also be responsible for the drain’s operation and maintenance for 10 years. As per the revised sanction, the cost of operation and maintenance has been increased from ₹69.19 crore to ₹77.63 crore; the cost of shifting railways utilities has gone up from ₹6.57 crore to ₹17.38 crore. Similarly, the cost for forest clearance and tree plantation has been revised from ₹1.31 crore to ₹6.93 crore, as per the estimate submitted by the Northern Railways, according to the documents seen by HT.

“Since the project runs along the railway lines, it will need coordination with railways for shifting of services, utilities, stores, signalling cables or any other structures/services related to Northern Railway,” an official said. “The largest jump is in the terms of operation costs and estimates sent by forest department and railways,” the official said.

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According to officials from the I&FC department, the drain near Nangloi Railway Station will intersect with the existing Kirari-Suleman Nagar (KSN) Drain. A regulator will be constructed on the KSN Drain upstream; the current surplus of 268 cusecs of water in this drain will be diverted into the new drain.

“This measure ensures that the KSN Drain never overflows or experiences backflow. A regulator will also be built downstream of the KSN Drain to facilitate regular desilting and to prevent water from entering surrounding colonies when the drain’s discharge is temporarily halted,” the official quoted above said.

The alignment of the proposed new drain intersects with a Road Under Bridge (RUB) at the Sultanpur Railway Crossing. Consequently, a dual-flow mechanism — combining gravity flow and siphon action — along with a pumping system featuring a dedicated pump house, will be developed at this location, the project report states, adding that the system will ensure a sustained and robust flow within the drain.