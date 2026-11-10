499 injured in fire-related mishaps during Diwali in Delhi
Around 500 injury cases linked to firecrackers and diyas were reported across Delhi between November 8-9 during Diwali celebrations, with eye injuries, burns, and embedded foreign particles emerging as major concerns, according to data from various hospitals in the city
Around 500 injury cases linked to firecrackers and diyas were reported across Delhi between November 8-9 during Diwali celebrations, with eye injuries, burns, and embedded foreign particles emerging as major concerns, according to data from various hospitals in the city.
While there is no combined data of such incidents, data from individual hospitals collated by HT showed that 499 cases were reported. From the data, the highest number of patients were received at the Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital (GTB) with 172 patients, followed by AIIMS Delhi (152), Safdarjung Hospital (142), RML Hospital (18) and Aakash Healthcare (15).
At Safdarjung hospital’s department of burns, plastic and maxillofacial Surgery, 135 patients had minor burns, of which 129 were related to firecrackers and six to diyas. 35 of the patients were children below 12 years. The hospital separately reported seven admissions for major burns, including five firecracker-related injuries and two caused by diyas. Of the seven admitted patients, one was below 12 years.
At GTB Hospital, of the 172 cases received between 8 am on November 8 and 8 am on November 9, 25 were children. Thirty-four patients sustained eye injuries. The other injuries were primarily skin burns, and none of the patients required admission for burns or firecracker injuries, said the hospital.
“There has not been any death or brought dead to GTBH due to burns/crackers/causes related to Diwali this year,” said an official.
At AIIMS Delhi, the Dr Rajendra Prasad centre for ophthalmic sciences received nearly 110 patients with Diwali-related ocular injuries on November 8 and in the early hours of November 9, with the majority suffering from firecracker-related injuries. The majority of patients were children and young adults, the centre said.
Meanwhile, the department of plastic, reconstructive and burns surgery at AIIMS Delhi recorded 42 Diwali-related burn cases till 11 am on November 9.
RML Hospital received 18 patients with firecracker-related injuries during Diwali, of whom four have been admitted for treatment. The remaining 14 patients were discharged after receiving medical care.
Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka received 15 patients with firecracker-related injuries during Diwali, including 11 with eye injuries and four with burns involving other parts of the body.
Nine of the 11 eye injury patients had foreign particles embedded in their eyes, reportedly caused by shot patakas. The injuries ranged from corneal abrasions and embedded foreign bodies to serious ocular trauma. The patients were aged between 13 and 49 years, with the youngest patient being 13.
Dr Prashaant Chaudhry, senior consultant and head of ophthalmology and refractive surgery at Aakash Healthcare, said, “This Diwali, we observed a concerning pattern, with nine out of the 11 patients presenting with eye injuries having foreign particles embedded in their eyes, reportedly associated with shot patakas.”
He said such particles could cause corneal abrasions, damage to the ocular surface and, in some cases, deeper injuries that could threaten vision.
“What is particularly concerning is that such injuries can occur within seconds and may have lasting consequences,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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