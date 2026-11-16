59-yr-old held for posing as Ghaziabad SDM to evade action under Grap restrictions

A 59-year-old cab driver was arrested in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Friday for allegedly impersonating a Ghaziabad sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to evade action by traffic police for driving a diesel vehicle prohibited under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), officials said on Sunday.

Police said they initially searched for the purported officer online but could not find any such SDM. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo/ Representational)

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Police said that the accused, Manoj Sharma, allegedly produced a fake government ID card before the traffic official who stopped his SUV at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Chowk during a routine check.

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“However, spelling mistakes on the identity card raised suspicion and exposed his impersonation attempt,” an officer said.

Spelling errors raise red flags

According to police, a traffic police constable stopped the driver and informed him that the vehicle was prohibited from plying in Delhi as Grap Stage-III restrictions were in force.

“The driver introduced himself as Manoj Sharma, an SDM posted in Ghaziabad, and produced an identity card to establish his claim. When Sahil examined the card, he noticed several spelling errors and questioned the driver about them. The man then produced another identity card, which also had the same errors,” the officer said.

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Police said they initially searched for the purported officer online but could not find any such SDM. During questioning, Sharma allegedly confessed to having fabricated the identity cards. An FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, and the SUV has been seized. Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating whether the accused used the fake identity to evade other checks or gain similar privileges.