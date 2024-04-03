6 injured after man drives car into kachori shop on Delhi’s Rajpur Road

A 36-year-old man driving a luxury sedan lost control and drove into a Civil Lines eatery, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that six people were injured in the incident. A screengrab from the shop’s CCTV footage shoes the car plowing into customers. (HT Photo)

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Fateh Chand Kachori Shop on Rajpur Road, adding that the six victims — all customers who declined to be identified by the media — received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

A video of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the eatery, which shows at least five customers being served by a worker standing behind the counter, when a white Mercedes sedan drives straight into the shop.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena identified the accused as Parag Maini, a resident of Noida Sector 79. Meena said that Maini, an advocate by profession, was arrested from the spot and subsequently made bail as the Indian Penal Code sections levelled in the case were bailable.

Giving details of the case, Meena said the police control room received a call around 3pm on Saturday about the incident, following which a police team from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot.

“He (Maini) said he was coming to the eatery to eat kachoris with his wife in his automatic car, and while parking, he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake,” the DCP said.

HT reached out to the representative of the Fateh Chand Kachori Shop, but did not get any response to request for comment.

During the inquiry, a local hospital informed police about a person who was admitted after receiving injuries in a road accident. Subsequently, information about more injured people was received from another private hospital. The police team visited both hospitals and met the victims and collected their medico-legal certificates.

Meena said that a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested. “As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. However, a blood sample has been preserved for analysis,” Meena said, adding that a further probe is underway.

HT made calls and dropped a message to advocate Maini, but did not get any response from him.