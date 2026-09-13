New Delhi, In a move to crack the illicit liquor smuggling network, the Excise Department of the Delhi government has arrested 730 persons and registered 725 FIRs in the last five months.

730 persons arrested in Delhi in last five months for smuggling illicit liquor

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The raids by the department's enforcement teams also led to recoveries of 2.20 lakh bottles of illegal liquor and seizure of 197 vehicles during the period, a CMO statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the excise portfolio, said that the government is working on a new excise policy focused on public safety, quality and revenue growth.

According to the department officials, Delhi shares geographical boundaries with neighbouring states and has around 70 entry points, both large and small. These routes create the possibility of illegal liquor being smuggled into the city.

The department has stepped up enforcement efforts to curb the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor in the city. Between April and August 2026, the department registered 725 FIRs and arrested 730 people in cases involving the sale and transportation of illegal liquor.

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{{^usCountry}} During this period, 197 vehicles carrying illegal liquor were seized, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this period, 197 vehicles carrying illegal liquor were seized, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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In the corresponding period from April to August in the financial year 2025-26, the department registered 315 FIRs and arrested 312 people. During this period, 112 vehicles were seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.

The department is also taking action against violation of rules at licensed premises. In such cases, seven FIRs have been registered, and action has been taken to seal the bars, impose fines on those violating the rules and initiate other legal proceedings.

The department said enforcement activities would be stepped up further in view of the upcoming festive season.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade. To this end, the government is also working on an effective excise policy.

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She said the government's priority is to ensure adequate availability of legal liquor during festivals so that Delhi residents do not face any inconvenience, while also effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.