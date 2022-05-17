96 dengue cases in Delhi so far
- Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in its weekly report.
Nearly 100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Tuesday.
Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in its weekly report.
Ninety-six cases of dengue have been reported till May 14, it said.
No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.
The SDMC is the nodal agency for the control of vector-borne diseases in the city.
Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, and 20 in April, the report said.
During the period from January 1 to May 17, 21 cases were logged in 2021, 18 in 2020, 10 in 2019, 12 in 2018, and 18 in 2017, it said.
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.
Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.
In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.
Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.
According to the SDMC report, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.
In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.
Delhi also reported 16 cases of malaria and eight of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.
Breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at over 160 construction sites and 25 premises of government agencies in south Delhi, including a DJB pumping station and a DTC depot, SDMC had said on Monday.
It took penal action against the owners or caretakers of these premises.
The civic body conducted a special campaign from May 2-6 under supervision of regional entomologists to trace the breeding of aedes mosquito. During the campaign, employees of the malaria department took measures to prevent mosquito breeding at places where larvae were found, and initiated legal action against defaulters, it said in a statement.
