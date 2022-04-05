A 2-year first for Delhi’s schools: Kids in nursery
Three-year-old Amyra walked into a classroom for the first time on Monday. A newly admitted nursery student, the toddler found herself amid a sea of new faces as her parents bid her goodbye. With no preschool experience to fall back on, owing to the pandemic-induced closure of institutions, the toddler had a tough time coping with separation anxiety, said her mother Asma Saeed. The day, needless to say, was an emotional roller-coaster for both mother and daughter.
“Her first day of school was fine. There was a lot of crying involved in the morning, but she was relatively better by afternoon, when the school got over. There was a bit of separation anxiety — school is a new experience for her and the other children as well,” said Saeed, a resident of east Delhi.
Amyra is one among hundreds of children who started their school or playschool life in the virtual world during the two-year long pandemic induced closure of institutions. That meant children like her had no familiarisation with cohort-based learning, away from the home.
With private schools in Delhi resuming the new academic session in person from Monday, children in nursery classes visited schools for the first time in two years. Most schools said they were taking extra measures to ease children into the physical classroom.
While some schools said they allowed parents to stay with children for the duration of the session on Monday, others said they were following flexible timings for the first few weeks to allow a gradual integration of children with the school environment.
Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said new students were having teething troubles in adjusting to the classroom experience. The school is holding smaller sessions with different batches of students, to begin with. “Most students in nursery this year could not join in-person classes in preparatory schools due to the pandemic. A few children were crying today and having trouble adjusting, but we are confident of tackling that. We are relieving children a little earlier than usual so they get used to the class gradually. Also, we are only calling half the students so that children get adequate attention,” said Joshi.
She added that while parents were understandably anxious, the school was not allowing them on the premises unless warranted. “As long as parents are around, children will never settle. We have assured parents that if their presence is needed, the school will reach out to them,” said Joshi.
Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said the school will hold activities in the first 10 days to familiarise students with the campus.
Lata Vaidyanathan, director, Gyan Bharti School, Saket, which will resume classes from Thursday, said the school was going to conduct activities keeping in mind that children will be undertaking their first institutional interaction. “Any preschool must work towards integrating children into a social system. We need to meet the needs of children instead of driving our own syllabus. Extra attention will be paid to children who have not been to preschool,” said Vaidyanathan.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
