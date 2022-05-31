AAP writes to MCD, oppose reported move to hike tax
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the MCD Special Officer Ashwini Kumar opposing any proposed hike in house tax, party’s in-charge of MCD affairs Durgesh Pathak said on Tuesday.
Citing news reports Pathak said that the MCD may hike house tax which will add to the financial burden on the Delhi residents. “MCD has the potential to collect house tax worth ₹4,700 crores from more than 2.7 million registered properties but only ₹1,750 crores reach the treasury. Every year, around ₹3,000 crore house tax revenue is squandered due to corruption. If this enormous gap between the expected revenue, and the actual amount MCD collects is filled, there would be no need to increase the house tax,” Pathak said.
He added that AAP has a number of suggestions which he would like to discuss with the new special officer.
A MCD spokesperson said the corporation is deploying all necessary tools to augment the taxpayers’ base and increase property tax collection.
”The total property tax collection for FY 2021-22 is Rs2,032 crore and not Rs1,750 crore. It is noteworthy that around 1.1 million properties paid tax during 2021-22. More than 98% of the tax has been deposited online which is a revolution in itself. There has been an emphasis on survey of properties, scrutiny of property tax returns and fresh assessment, if needed,” the spokesperson added.
After the centre unified the three MCDs into one civic body, a special officer has bee made incharge of the deliberative wing (wing that consists of the elected councillors) till fresh elections are held. All proposals put forward by the executive wing, which is headed by the commissioner, need ratification by the special officer.
Pathak on Tuesday said that Delhi residents are already deeply troubled because of the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. “Many of them have lost their businesses, while the incomes of many have decreased significantly. An increase in the house tax will be a new form of financial torture for Delhiites.”
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics