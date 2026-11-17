The fencing and boundary wall work for all public parks in the Capital will be completed by January 26, 2027 in line with directions, Delhi Police officials informed Union home minister Amit Shah at a meeting at the police headquarters on November 12, according to officials aware of the matter.

MCD manages more than 15,000 parks across Delhi, including 5,945 classified as ornamental parks. (HT Archive)

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This was the second meeting held by the home minister with the Delhi Police top brass in the last three weeks to review the security situation and track status of issues relating to law and order situation in the Capital.

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At the meeting on October 24, Shah had told Delhi Police to coordinate with all agencies to install CCTV across all public parks and ensure that all dark spots are identified.

At the followup meeting on November 12, the police’s top brass told the minister Shah that 6,000 cameras have already been installed till then and a total of 19,822 dark spots have been identified and were being covered with CCTV surveillance. “The boundary walls, fencing, and lighting systems in these parks are being reinforced,” said an official aware of the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Delhi Police files charge sheet in Aastha Kunj Park gangrape case {{/usCountry}}

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In the last two months, the home ministry is monitoring measures adopted by police for parks safety in the backdrop of a gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by three men in Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple. Following the incident, Delhi Police and other agencies within the city were tasked with conducting a safety audit of parks across the city and filling the security infrastructure gaps.

At many locations in the city, Delhi Police and the agencies such as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have also roped in private security guards.

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Delhi Police told the minister in the meeting that they have identified 503 large parks across the city where gates have been installed or fixed and patrolling is done by the local police station officials.

At night, at many large parks only one or two gates are being opened, making it easier for officials to track the entry and exit.

The minister was also told that the police is developing standard operating procedures (SOPs), outlining a scientific framework for filing bail cancellation petitions to ensure habitual sexual offenders are denied bail, another aspect for ensuring women’s safety.