Another hot day expected in Delhi, air quality in poor category
New Delhi: The air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning as another hot day is expected in Delhi with the maximum temperature expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius. The mercury went up to 44.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal, on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said clear weather was likely throughout the day with heat wave conditions at isolated places. Strong surface winds at a speed of 20-30 km per hour are expected during the day as minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius.
The hourly air quality index (AQI) was 205 at 7 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 215 in the poor category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said the AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of the poor category on Monday. “For the next three days [Monday to Wednesday] peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 18-30 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’.”
It added that high temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and a mixing layer height above 3-4 km (~ 3-4 km) will aid in strong ventilation by convection resulting in an improvement in air quality.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
