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Anti-pollution teams in Delhi set to get 100 body cameras

Officials will be able to monitor live footage from the Integrated Command and Control Centre as the city’s air quality worsens.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 08:34:49 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Delhi government plans to equip the Vayu Rakshak teams (rapid response teams to combat air pollution) with body-worn cameras to ensure greater accountability during inspections and action against violations, officials said on Friday.

Officials said the government plans to procure 100 body cameras for 100 enforcement teams. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Officials said the government plans to procure 100 body cameras for 100 enforcement teams. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move is aimed at ensuring there are no lapses in field inspections of pollution-control measures as Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate.

Also Read | No work, long wait: Delhi construction workers count cost of winter pollution curbs

Officials said the government plans to procure 100 body cameras for 100 enforcement teams.

The live footage of the devices will also be accessible to officials monitoring operations from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), allowing them to keep track of enforcement activities in real time.

 
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