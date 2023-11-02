Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE Updates: Delhi CM to skip probe agency summons today
Arvind Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE: CM Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam on Thursday, nearly six months after he was questioned by the CBI in the related case.
After his questioning by the CBI in April in the alleged liquor scam, during which he was asked about 56 questions, Kejriwal had termed the entire case "fabricated" and an attempt to finish the AAP.
Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. His bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 that allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that the AAP has strongly denied.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:52 AM
Delhi BJP stages protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat over the alleged excise policy scam case
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:36 AM
BJP on ED raids at Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's properties
On ED raids at Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's properties, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI, " AAP has to realise today is not the time for 'Dharna' and drama. Today is the time to fulfil your responsibilities, which means you go and answer the agencies and don't play the victimhood card... Stop playing this vendetta card all the time. Are the courts doing vendetta against you? Is the Supreme Court doing vendetta when it says that a liquor scam has taken place, Rs.338 crore money trail is established... Are the courts against you when they deny bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for months on end... Those who started their journey against corruption have now come to justification for corruption... Kejriwal should give his resignation for defending the 'Kattar' dishonest..."
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:34 AM
BJP attempting to silence all opposition parties before next year's polls: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Paty-led central government, alleging that the party was attempting to silence all opposition parties before the next Lok Sabha election and wanted to arrest all opposition leaders before the polls.
"They (the BJP) are attempting to silence all opposition parties before the next year's election. They want to arrest all opposition leaders before next year's polls, so that the entire country becomes empty and they can take all the votes themselves," Banerjee said while addressing the reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:25 AM
Arvind Kejriwal not to appear before ED, will go to Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and will visit Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, AAP sources said on Thursday.
"He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a party source said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He was supposed to depose at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am on Thursday.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:16 AM
ED conducts raids at residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader Raaj Kumar Anand
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in the Civil Lines area on Thursday.
Searches started early this morning at 9 am at premises linked to him.
This comes ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the ED today.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 10:03 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:58 AM
BJP plans to get Kejriwal arrested, target top INDIA bloc leaders: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Now after the formation of the INDIA alliance, the BJP is rattled. We have learnt from sources that they have hatched a plan to target top leaders from the INDIA alliance. The first arrest in this plan will be of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Raghav Chadha said.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:56 AM
‘Which opposition leader has not received these summons?’ Omar Abdullah reacts to ED summons
Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah asked if there is any opposition leader who has not received these summons.
"What's new in this? Which opposition leader or party has not received these summons?... Arvind Kejriwal is not the first leader of AAP to face this...," Omar Abdullah said.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:55 AM
United Opposition Forum in Assam demands withdrawal of ED summons to Kejriwal
The 15-party United Opposition Forum, Assam has condemned the ED summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded that it be immediately withdrawn, the forum's chief spokesperson Akhil Gogoi said.
Gogoi alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to "destroy opposition unity" of the INDIA alliance and was "using CBI and ED" against members of the bloc.
''On behalf of the 15 opposition parties in Assam, I condemn the ED summons to Delhi CM on November 2 and demand that it be immediately withdrawn," the Raijor Dal chief said on Wednesday.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:53 AM
Arvind Kejriwal questions legality of ED summons
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.
In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:44 AM
Raids are conducted on the premises of only Opposition leaders: Saurabh Bharadwaj
On ED raid on the premises of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "The fault of Raaj Kumar Anand is that he is an AAP MLA and a minister from the party. Even during the British era, if you had to search someone's house, you needed a search warrant from the court. Even the British believed that if you give the right to Police or any agency to enter someone's house to search there will be an atmosphere of terror. Courts gave a search warrant but today ED needs no court warrant, ED officers decide whose house they have to raid. Raids are conducted on the premises of only Opposition leaders..."
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:43 AM
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's premises
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning reached the residence of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand -- ahead of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the agency today. Apart from the minister's residence in the Civil Lines area, ED raids were underway at 9 premises linked to him.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:38 AM
Got to know that Kejriwal would be arrested after the questioning: AAP
The AAP on Wednesday said it got to know that Kejriwal would be arrested after the questioning. In that case, the party and the Delhi government would run from jail, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The party made it clear that it took into account the possibility of Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday and put a plan B in place.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:37 AM
Security beefed up outside the ED office
Centre is drunk in power and wants to crush every small political party: Saurabh Bharadwaj
On ED summon to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said to ANI, "This is being seen by not only India but the entire world that the Centre is drunk in power and it is so arrogant that it wants to crush every small political party. Aam Aadmi Party is a growing national party, and the BJP Government is trying everything to crush it."
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:35 AM
ED likely to question Arvind Kejriwal about AAP funds
When Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, he is likely to be asked about funds received for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign during last year’s Goa elections, officials from the federal agency familiar with developments said.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:31 AM
Kejriwal expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office
Heavy security has been deployed outside Rajghat. Police announcement being made that CM Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office.
ED has summoned Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today.
- Thu, 02 Nov 2023 09:28 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED
“The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately”, says Kejriwal ahead of questioning.