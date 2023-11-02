Kejriwal ED questioning LIVE Updates: Delhi CM to skip probe agency summons today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam on Thursday, nearly six months after he was questioned by the CBI in the related case.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi, India (HT PHOTO)(Hindustan Times)

After his questioning by the CBI in April in the alleged liquor scam, during which he was asked about 56 questions, Kejriwal had termed the entire case "fabricated" and an attempt to finish the AAP.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. His bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 that allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that the AAP has strongly denied.