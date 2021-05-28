Arvind Kejriwal insulted Tricolour, claims culture minister Prahlad Patel

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press briefings. In his letter to Kejriwal in Hindi on Thursday, Patel said the green stripes in the flags displayed behind Kejriwal during his recent viral conferences were distorted and enlarged and the white ones reduced.

"Whenever chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a televised briefing, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair... it is in violation of the Constitution," the Union culture and tourism minister said in his letter.

For last few days,I was watching CM Arvind Kejriwal's press conferences & noticed that green stripe of flags behind him are enlarged. It's not in accordance with rules on depiction of national flag. I've written a letter to him, to maintain decorum of flag:Union Min Prahlad Patel pic.twitter.com/hwtN2EFWHH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

"The middle white portion appears to be reduced and seems like it has been added to green part, which is not in accordance with the rules given in 1.3 of Part 1 of the Indian Flag Code specified by the ministry of home affairs, Government of India. The manner in which the flag has been installed, it appears that instead of giving due respect to the national flag, it appears to be used for decoration,” he also said.

Patel has also written to the centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the issue.

Kejriwal has been holding press conference to share data on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), lockdown rules and vaccine procurement as well as to criticise the Centre over its policies on the pandemic. On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader sought the procurement of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children. "We shud procure this vaccine asap for our children," Kejriwal tweeted, citing a news story on fast-track approval sought by the company.

His tweet came after Pfizer sought fast-track approval for its vaccine in India. The US company has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1072 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 117 fatalities in a span of 24 hours. The number of positive cases in the Capital rose to 1,422,549 and the death toll mounted to 23,812. And on Friday, more than 186,000 new Covid-19 cases and 3660 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.