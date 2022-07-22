Arvind Kejriwal, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee meet, discuss pollution, jobs
- The chief minister also shared the successful models of health and education of Delhi with Banerjee, Kejriwal informed in a tweet.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in the national capital. According to the official statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the India-American economist discussed ideas to generate employment in the city by promoting innovation based industries.
The chief minister also shared the successful models of health and education of Delhi with Banerjee, Kejriwal informed in a tweet. "It was an honour to meet Nobel Laureate and economist Dr. Abhijit Banerjee," he wrote. Kejriwal also shared a photo facilitating Banerjee in his office. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice chairperson Jasmine Shah were also part of the meeting.
World renowned economist Banerjee teaches economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 2019, he shared the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
During Friday's meeting, Kejriwal also sought ideas from Banerjee on tackling the pollution problem at a larger scale in north India, according to the statement. "They also deliberated upon water security in the national capital. Kejriwal also talked about his mission of generating 20 lack job opportunities under the Rozgaar Budget," the statement said.
He also acknowledged the support of Professor Banerjee's J-PAL in the Delhi Government's Mission Buniyaad programme saying it has helped lakhs of students improve foundational learning, the statement added.
(With agency inputs)
