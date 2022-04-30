At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi records second hottest April in 27 years: IMD

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, which is five notches above the season's average, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Furthermore, the national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the past 27 years with the mercury once again exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius by 7.50pm, according to the IMD website. The mercury, however, dropped to 32 degrees Celsius at the time of writing this report. This comes even as severe heatwave gripped Delhi and most parts of north and northwest India during the day.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, which is also two notches above the normal.

Meanwhile, according to the latest bulletin by the Met department, Delhi along with neighbouring regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan will continue to be bear the brunt of severe heatwave in some or isolated pockets till May 2. Furthermore, duststorm or thunderstorm has been forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 3 and 4, over Uttar Pradesh between May 2 and 4, over west Rajasthan on May 2 and 3, and over east Rajasthan on May 3.

Earlier in the day, IMD director general (meteorology), M Mohapatra, said that India as a whole recorded the fourth hottest April in the last 121 years. Northwest and central India, meanwhile, recorded the hottest April month since the stipulated time.

Giving more details, he said that the average maximum temperature over northwest India in April was 35.90 degrees Celsius, while over central part of the country it was 37.78 degrees Celsius.

Mohapatra further stated that for the month of May maximum and minimum temperature in northwest and central India are expected to continue to be higher than normal, with the mercury forecast to surpass the 50-degree-mark.

The IMD, however, said that after May 2, there is a likelihood the temperature will dip owing to the advancing western disturbance that is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms.

