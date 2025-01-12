Atishi launches crowd funding campaign for polls

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji constituency Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. She said she needed ₹40 lakh to fight the elections. Delhi chief minister Atishi

“AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty. Despite being in power in Delhi for 10 years, the AAP does not have even a rupee of corruption. We will contest the polls with the support of the people of Delhi and the country, as has been done in the previous elections,” the CM said.

Later in the evening, the CM posted on X that she has received over ₹17 lakh through the platform. “I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to my crowdfunding campaign on Day 1. Over 335 well-wishers have come forward to contribute 17+ lakhs to the #DonateForAtishi campaign,” she wrote in a post on X.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CM said that the BJP has “collected enough money from their friends and through government contracts that they do not need to collect funds for contesting elections.”

The Delhi BJP said that the crowdfunding pattern by the AAP leaders is “suspicious”.

In December last year, former deputy CM and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia had launched a similar crowdfunding campaign and sought financial support from people. Atishi is contesting from the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Atishi said that it is major problem in the country that political parties borrow money to fight elections from contractors, companies and industrialists. “Once they come to power, their entire energy is spent in getting contracts to these industrialist friends. The governments then work for the people who funded the parties. AAP works for common people who fund the party. If we had taken money from large private schools and hospitals, we could have never improved government hospitals and schools.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “The public is wondering if this crowd funding is a way to disguise the money saved from the liquor scam and the Goa election scandal, or if it’s a ploy to convert money extorted through pressure on industrialists and officials in Punjab into political donations.”