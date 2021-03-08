Avg. daily ridership of Delhi Metro at 10 lakh, down from 57 lakh pre-lockdown
Before the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year, the average daily passenger journeys covered on the Delhi Metro was nearly 57 lakh, which has plummeted to about 10 lakh at present due to social distance norms in place, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report 2020-21 presented on Monday.
As per directions of the government to check the spread of coronavirus infection, Delhi Metro train services were suspended from March 22 onwards in 2020. From September 7, services were resumed in a graded manner, in compliance with all the COVID-19 safety norms.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
"Before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the average daily passenger journeys on the Delhi Metro was about 57 lakh (including the Airport Line and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon)," as per the latest Delhi Economic Survey report.
Post resumption of services, all steps were taken, e.g. maintaining social distancing, no-cash transactions, tokens not allowed, and running of more trains during off-peak hours, for ensuring safety of passengers, it said.
"Due to social distancing norms, presently average daily passenger journeys has decreased to about 10 lakh (including the Airport Line and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon)," the report said.
This new metric of daily average 'journeys' is being used by the DMRC authorities since mid-2018. Prior to that, the DMRC used to assess average daily ridership to count volume of traffic across its network.
The Economic Survey report also said the average daily line utilisation in Delhi Metro was 50.64 lakh during the year 2019-20.
In Delhi, the metro trains run from 6 AM till about 11 PM. The train frequency varies from two minutes and 44 seconds during peak time, up to 10 minutes in non-peak hours, it added.
On the Phase-III work, the report said, work on the remaining stretch from Mayur Vihar Pocket I to Trilokpuri, is now scheduled to be completed by March 2021, and extension to Dhansa Bus Stand is scheduled to be done by September 2021.
Completion schedule of these two stretches has been modified due to the impact of nationwide lockdown to check the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
The Phase-IV work of Delhi Metro project has been approved by the Delhi government, and three priority corridors have been sanctioned by the Centre.
Work on the elevated sections of the corridors has also been started. For underground sections, the process for obtaining JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) loan is in progress. Progress of work at site for these lines was also affected due to the lockdown. As per the advice of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a revised DPR (detailed project report) for the remaining three corridors, has been prepared and under submission for the approval, the report said.
