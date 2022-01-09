Avoid slander, spread AAP’s positive work: Kejriwal to workers ahead of polls

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday exhorted the party workers to carry out a positive campaign and avoid abuse or slander against the opponents, and instead tell people how the AAP government in Delhi transformed schools, hospitals, roads, and electricity and water supply.

“When you go out for election campaigning, keep this thought in your mind always —you are going out to bring change in this country like a true deshbhakt. You are not campaigning with the purpose of an electoral win but to eliminate a corrupt system from its grassroots to implement a system of honesty and integrity. The AAP government in Delhi proved that change is possible,” Kejriwal said in a video address to the party workers as AAP looks to achieve a national footprint in the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab, but does not have any presence in the other four states.

“Delhi government is a living testimony of how honest governments cannot just survive but create examples for the future, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister hit out at the opposition parties in the five states over corruption. “Various political parties have been telling us that running a government is not that easy, it requires some element of corruption and bigotry. The AAP government (in Delhi) proved that governments can be run with honesty as well. These parties told us that winning an election requires truckloads of cash and even more deceit. AAP proved that elections can be fought with honesty, and can also be won with honesty,” Kejriwal said.

CM flagged that the AAP government has proved that schools cannot just be improved but revolutionized and the children of the poor can get to stand on the same pedestal as the children of the rich. “These parties could not fix government hospitals in 75 years, but AAP did it in just five years. It has given this country a huge hope that politics can be revolutionized for good. Yes, it is possible, but it is not easy. It requires dedicated effort like what was seen in the freedom struggle. Every AAP volunteer should take a pledge to not rest until they eliminate this corrupt regime plaguing the country,” CM stated.

The AAP chief asked party volunteers to undertake door to door campaign in the wake of restrictions in view of the soaring Covid cases. “Door to door campaigning is allowed. All our volunteers should get on to door to door campaigning with full strength. Whenever you go to someone’s house — first ask them how they’re doing, how everyone’s health is. Before asking for votes, if they need any help, first do that. Consider this to be an opportunity to commit yourselves to service of people,” said Kejriwal, adding that later they should explain the AAP government’s achievements in schools, healthcare, electricity-water supply in Delhi to the electorate.

“Tell them that AAP would do the same in your state too if it comes to power. Remember, we do not have to abuse or slander any other party or party member. We have to orchestrate a positive campaign. We have to go to every doorstep, no matter their political standings. Consider everyone to be your own, and win them over,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added that the volunteers should ready to take on the detractors over their allegations of ‘freebies’. “If someone asks you why the AAP offers freebies — ask them, if it is not a government’s duty to ensure the highest standards of education to each and every child of this country? The idea of being in government translates to ministers and MLAs enjoying free services while the public running from pillar to post. The AAP will change this. Now ministers and MLAs will serve the public while the people will enjoy the best of the facilities,” Kejriwal said.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced a seven-phase poll schedule starting February 10 for five states - Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab - slated to vote for a new legislative assembly, with the final count happening on March 10.

Prof Tanvir Aeijaz, an associate professor of Political Science at Ramjas College, said campaign for elections is about political mobilisation. “Political parties, including those who have formed the government, must mobilise on issues which goes along with constitutional morality. A positive campaign therefore would mean articulating and aggregating public interest in terms of achievement or non-achievements of the incumbent government. Political campaign should not be done on conflictual lines by invoking caste, colour or religion,” said Aeijaz.