Bawana double murder: Man shot dead, victim’s brother hacks accused to death

A double murder was reported in north Delhi’s Bawana late Saturday, where a 27-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his 28-year-old friend over an old dispute, and minutes later, the victim’s brother chased the accused and hacked him to death, police said on Sunday.

Through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, police found that Sonu had shot Sachin dead following an argument. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

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The victims were identified as Sachin Kumar and Sonu Pradeep. Police on Sunday arrested Naresh Kumar, 30, who is Sachin’s elder brother.

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Two found dead at 100m distance

“Police received an alert early on Sunday about a man shot dead and his body taken to a hospital. He was identified as Sachin, a resident of Pooth Khurd village, and had been killed near his house,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh.

About 100 metres away from the crime spot, police said another man was found lying dead, identified as Sonu, a resident of the same village.

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{{^usCountry}} Through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, police found that Sonu had shot Sachin dead following an argument. Naresh then chased Sonu, caught him and bludgeoned him to death with a stone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, police found that Sonu had shot Sachin dead following an argument. Naresh then chased Sonu, caught him and bludgeoned him to death with a stone. {{/usCountry}}

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“Naresh was caught from his village while attempting to escape,” an officer privy to the probe said.

Police said that, according to the initial probe, two years ago Sonu had assaulted Sachin over a drunken brawl, and that Sonu had since held a grudge and wanted revenge.

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Police said Sachin worked in a cowshed while Naresh is employed in a factory. Sonu was a salesman in a liquor shop. “Bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a probe is underway,” the officer added.