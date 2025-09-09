BJP, AAP spar over Delhi CM’s husband’s ‘role in governance’

A new political slugfest erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday with the two sides trading allegations about the “role” of the chief minister’s spouse in Delhi’s governance. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta applies tilak on her forehead during their visit to Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar. (ANI)

The AAP accused chief minister Rekha Gupta’s husband of “unconstitutionally” attending official meetings, inspecting projects, and issuing directions to officers. The BJP hit back, pointing to the apparent involvement of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, whom they labelled a “Super CM” in the previous government.

AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a press conference on Monday, alleged that Gupta’s husband was being projected as an unelected power centre. “The CM has even posted reels of her husband exercising authority, signaling to officers and contractors that he runs the administration. Under what law is CM Rekha Gupta’s husband holding meetings, inspections and giving directions to officers? Has BJP given Delhi an incompetent and incapable CM?,” Bhardwaj said.

Drawing a comparison with panchayats and reserved seats for women, Bharadwaj added: “Often, women candidates were asked to sit aside while their husbands managed the work. This is what we are seeing again.”

The BJP countered sharply, with Delhi environment and industries minister and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa accusing the AAP of hypocrisy. Posting a picture on X, he wrote, “When Kejriwal went to jail, his wife Sunita Kejriwal held a press conference as Super CM. This picture showing greed for power should be enough for Saurabh (Bharadwaj).”

Sirsa argued that Rekha Gupta’s husband had merely attended a meeting “as a worker,” and dismissed the AAP’s allegations as “hollow and cheap politics.” He added that the controversy exposed the AAP’s “anti-women mindset.”