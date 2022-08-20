BJP demands monsoon session of Delhi assembly to discuss excise policy

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday demanded that the monsoon session of the assembly be called to discuss the excise policy and said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should tell people why permission was given to open liquor vends in non-conforming areas.

“The Kejriwal government allowed liquor vends to open in non-conforming areas, which is a clear violation of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021. The decision was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers on November 5 last year. The Delhi government has no powers to do so,” Bidhuri said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Bidhuri said that the CM had said that the new excise policy will boost the revenue by ₹10,000 crore. “While the liquor sales have gone up in the city, the government’s revenue from it hasn’t. Why so? We want the government to call the monsoon session to discuss the excise policy and all the scams in various departments such as DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation), water (Delhi Jal Board), ration (food supplies department) etc.”

Also Read | Day after CBI raids, Manish Sisodia says 2024 polls will be Modi Vs Kejriwal

On Friday, CBI conducted raids at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and other places in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s new excise policy. Bidhuri said that the Delhi government allowed blacklisted firms to open vends, gave permission to manufacturers to test liquor quality in their own labs instead of government labs and increased the commission of distributors from 2% to 12%. “Why were these provisions made? And if the policy is so good, why did you withdraw it? Kejriwal must answer these questions,” said Bidhuri.