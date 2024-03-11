 CAA: Protest erupts in Jamia, acting vice-chancellor says won't allow agitation | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / CAA rules notified: Protest erupts in Jamia, acting vice-chancellor says won't allow agitation

CAA rules notified: Protest erupts in Jamia, acting vice-chancellor says won't allow agitation

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA): The Delhi Police have deployed a large number of personnel to maintain law and order on the campus.

New Delhi: Hours after the Centre government notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules, a protest erupted on the campus of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Police have deployed a large number of personnel to maintain law and order on the campus.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to PTI, a group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.

The Delhi police have beefed up security arrangements around the Jamia campus as a preventive measure.

Also read: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules: Eligibility, procedure, language requirement explained

Jamia's acting vice-chancellor Eqbal Hussain said the administration has tightened security arrangements on the campus to avoid agitation. He said no protests will be allowed near the campus

"We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus," he told PTI.

A group of students holding posters gathered on the Jamia campus hours after the Centre notified the rules. They raised slogans against the CAA and the NRC.

Also read: CAA rules notified: A timeline of events

"NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the decision of the Central government to implement the unconstitutional CAA," a statement by NSUI's Jamia unit said.

During the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, the police had entered the campus to find people who had allegedly set buses on fire. Several students had sustained injuries in the violence.

With the law, the central government wants to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who were persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Opposition claims the law is divisive and discriminates against Muslims.

The government says the Opposition provokes the minorities and that the law will never snatch away any person's citizenship.

The Opposition has questioned the timing of the announcement of the rules.

With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On