CAA rules notified: Protest erupts in Jamia, acting vice-chancellor says won't allow agitation

New Delhi: Hours after the Centre government notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules, a protest erupted on the campus of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Police have deployed a large number of personnel to maintain law and order on the campus.

According to PTI, a group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.

The Delhi police have beefed up security arrangements around the Jamia campus as a preventive measure.

Jamia's acting vice-chancellor Eqbal Hussain said the administration has tightened security arrangements on the campus to avoid agitation. He said no protests will be allowed near the campus

"We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus," he told PTI.

A group of students holding posters gathered on the Jamia campus hours after the Centre notified the rules. They raised slogans against the CAA and the NRC.

"NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the decision of the Central government to implement the unconstitutional CAA," a statement by NSUI's Jamia unit said.

During the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, the police had entered the campus to find people who had allegedly set buses on fire. Several students had sustained injuries in the violence.

With the law, the central government wants to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who were persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Opposition claims the law is divisive and discriminates against Muslims.

The government says the Opposition provokes the minorities and that the law will never snatch away any person's citizenship.

The Opposition has questioned the timing of the announcement of the rules.

