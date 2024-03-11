Flag marches, tighter security in Delhi, Noida, Assam after CAA implementation as authorities fear repeat of 2020

The Delhi Police have enhanced security arrangements in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas in the national capital on Monday, after the Central government notified rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police personnel deployed in Delhi (HT File)

Police officers and paramilitary forces have been deployed in certain areas. The police will also carry out flag marches in parts of northeast and southeast Delhi as well.

Speaking about the current security arrangements in the national capital, DCP of North East Delhi Joy Tirkey said: "We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss… We had a meeting of the Aman Committee where we briefed people of both communities. We have tagged the potential troublemakers and some known criminals.”

"We are in touch with our beat constables and keeping an eye on social media too. We are doing a flag march for two days and will have an extensive flag march from tomorrow. Special care will be taken in sensitive areas through drones..." he added.

Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is the police's responsibility, Tirkey added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also conducted a flag march in Noida, following the Centre's announcement.

"As per the directions given by the CM, we are conducting foot patrolling at populated and sensitive areas. Through this, we are trying to assure people that we are with them," Joint Commissioner Shivhari Meena said.

Following the Centre's notification on CAA security was heightened in other parts of the country too, including Assam. Officials have said that all police stations are on high alert and barricades have been erected in major thoroughfares across the state. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas, as opposition parties have announced plans to protest against the notification of the rules.

The All Assam Students Union and 30 indigenous organisations have burnt copies of the CAA in different parts of the state, including Guwahati, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. The 16-party United Opposition Forum in Assam (UOFA) also announced a statewide hartal on Tuesday.

In 2020, Delhi witnessed communal riots linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

With the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government is set to begin the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

With inputs from PTI, ANI