New Delhi, A 15-member expert committee constituted to suggest ways to curb vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR has recommended the immediate exit of BS-I, II, and III vehicles, and phasing out of BS-IV vehicles by 2030, BS-VI two-wheelers by 2035, and BS-VI four-wheelers by 2040.

CAQM panel proposes phasing out BS-VI four-wheelers by 2040, BS-VI two-wheelers by 2035

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It has also called for measures to prevent vehicles phased out in Delhi-NCR from moving to other cities in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, according to its report submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

"Mechanisms should be devised to prevent the transfer of high-emitting vehicles from Delhi-NCR to other highly polluted regions," said the panel in its report, which was submitted on August 18, but made public on Thursday.

It has also recommended additional restrictions when pollution levels are most severe between November 1 and January 31.

For instance, the panel suggested, "From 2026, restrict/ban BS-IV vehicles in Delhi-NCR. It is advised to initiate a pilot in 2026 winter to expand it at full scale from next year onwards."

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{{^usCountry}} From 2035, consider restricting BS-VI vehicles if the average AQI exceeds 200, according to the committee, which was constituted in December by the CAQM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From 2035, consider restricting BS-VI vehicles if the average AQI exceeds 200, according to the committee, which was constituted in December by the CAQM. {{/usCountry}}

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In its report, the panel noted that in Delhi-NCR, EVs account for only 3.6 lakh vehicles , while nearly 57 per cent of the fleet is BS-IV or older.

More importantly, the emissions profile is heavily skewed towards older vehicles: BS-I to BS-III vehicles constitute around 30 per cent of the fleet but account for nearly 74 per cent of PM emissions, while BS-IV vehicles contribute a further 19 per cent.

BS-VI vehicles constitute over 41 per cent of the fleet but contribute only around 7 per cent of PM emissions.

"This demonstrates that the quickest pathway towards zero tailpipe emissions requires prioritising the removal of older vehicles immediately, while giving a little more time for BS-VI vehicle removal," said the committee.

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