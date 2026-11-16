New Delhi, The CBI has arrested two Narcotics Control Bureau sub-inspectors for allegedly demanding a ₹25 lakh bribe from a Shahjahanpur-based medical shop owner for not implicating him in a narcotics case, officials said on Monday.

CBI arrests 2 NCB officials in ₹25-lakh bribe case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The probe agency had filed the FIR against Ajit Singh Meena, who is posted as an SI with its Delhi Zonal Unit, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The complainant, who runs a medical store in Shahjahanpur, alleged that he received a notice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, issued by the NCB's Delhi Zonal Unit on July 16, 2026, which he had responded to with substantiating documents.

The notice, received by post in September, sought documents related to the purchase and sale of Dicyclomine Tramadol HCL capsules.

The FIR alleged that Meena, accompanied by a team, allegedly visited the medical store and served the same notice again on October 7.

The complainant told the officer that he had already responded to the earlier notice and submitted the relevant documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meena allegedly disregarded his response, threatened him with at least 10 years in prison if implicated under the NDPS Act and directed him to appear in Delhi at a location that would be communicated later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena allegedly disregarded his response, threatened him with at least 10 years in prison if implicated under the NDPS Act and directed him to appear in Delhi at a location that would be communicated later. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It is further alleged that subsequently, Ajit Singh Meena contacted the complainant through WhatsApp from mobile ...and demanded an undue advantage of ₹50 lakh for not implicating the complainant in the NDPS case," the FIR said.

It said that the CBI's discreet verification confirmed that Meena allegedly demanded undue advantage of ₹25 lakh and agreed to accept a bribe amount of ₹12 lakh as a part payment near Munirka Metro Station here for not implicating the complainant in the NDPS Case.

Based on information, CBI laid a trap where Meena and another Sub-Inspector, Sumeet Kumar, were arrested in RK Puram area, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.