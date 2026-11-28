The population enumeration for Census 2027 will kick off in Delhi on January 25, with residents getting a 15-day window to submit their details online before the door-to-door exercise starts, according to a notification published in the Delhi Gazette.

The exercise will use a dedicated mobile application for data collection, while enumerators will continue the traditional door-to-door process. (David Talukdar/Representational) more less

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The self-enumeration facility will be available from January 10 to January 24, while the house-to-house population count will continue until February 28. A revisional round will be conducted from March 1 to March 5, the notification dated November 17 said. The reference date for the Census will be midnight of March 1, 2027.

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The notification, issued by the office of the divisional commissioner under the revenue department, republishes the Union home ministry’s October 30 notification on the Census schedule.

Caste enumeration returns for the first time since Independence

The questionnaire has 40 questions, with caste being enumerated for the first time since Independence. The question on caste is listed at number 10, alongside a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe column in an open-ended format, allowing officials to record the caste or tribe as declared by respondents.

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{{^usCountry}} The questionnaire will cover personal details such as name, relationship to the head of the household, sex, date of birth, age, marital status, age at marriage, spouse’s name, nationality, disability, mother tongue, other languages known, and religion. Separate questions on the particulars of the mother and father will also be asked for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The questionnaire will cover personal details such as name, relationship to the head of the household, sex, date of birth, age, marital status, age at marriage, spouse’s name, nationality, disability, mother tongue, other languages known, and religion. Separate questions on the particulars of the mother and father will also be asked for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

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Questions on education will cover literacy and digital literacy, attendance at educational institutions, highest educational qualification, and stream or discipline. Respondents will also be asked about their employment status during the previous year, occupation, economic activity, industry or trade, nature of work, and travel to their workplace.

The questionnaire will also collect migration-related information, including birthplace, place of last residence, reason for migration, duration of stay at the current place, and permanent residential address.

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Also read: Census 2027: Yogi completes online self-enumeration, urges people to participate

Women to be asked about childbirth and children born during current marriage

Married, widowed, divorced, and separated women will be asked about the number of children they have, the number born during their current marriage, and the number born alive in the preceding year.

Among the notable additions are questions about the place of Covid-19 vaccination and the number of bank accounts held. Providing mobile, Aadhaar, and voter ID numbers will be voluntary. Respondents’ Indian passport numbers and driving licence status will also be recorded.

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Also read: Census 2027: Central Sanskrit University launches campaign to promote language

Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time, with data collected through a dedicated mobile application while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the Census was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Data collection is targeted to conclude by March 1, 2027, while collation and publication of the results are expected to take another two to three years, officials said.