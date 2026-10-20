Central Delhi eases security restrictions, forces remain on standby

NEW DELHI:Central Delhi has finally opened up after more than two weeks of heightened security amid protests by several organisations.While security arrangements have been eased, police and paramilitary forces remain at key locations.

Delhi Police barricades in place as the Janpath market gains pace in CP. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Connaught Place and adjoining areas witnessed a return to routine traffic and public movement on Monday afternoon, following heightened securityfrom October 1.

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Barricades remained on the sides along several roads including Barakhamba Road, the inner circle, Sansad Marg and Janpath, but no police personnel were present at the spot during HT’s visit in the afternoon.

On Monday, the security presence appeared to be more precautionary than active at some locations.

Along the Connaught Place outer circle, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were seen sitting in at least four buses and standing on the footpath. At least four buses carrying paramilitary personnel were parked in the area.

All companies of paramilitary officials called in for deployment remained on standby, a police officer aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, restrictions continued at some locations on Monday. Jantar Mantar remained closed, the entire stretch of Tolstoy Marg was shut, and Central Park remained inaccessible to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, restrictions continued at some locations on Monday. Jantar Mantar remained closed, the entire stretch of Tolstoy Marg was shut, and Central Park remained inaccessible to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had announced that Central Park would remain closed on Friday and Saturday. “However, the Central Park did not reopen on Sunday and Monday,” said an official deployed along its boundary.

The NDMC, meanwhile, said the park remains closed on Monday for maintenance work.

Delhi Police personnel were also seen deployed at intervals along the park’s boundary, indicating that security arrangements remained in place.

Meanwhile, the loudspeaker announcements regarding the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were not being made at Sansad Marg. The provision empowers authorities to issue directions to prevent potential disturbances and maintain public order.

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“Officials who were deployed in the Capital on protest duty are on standby for now,” a senior police officer said.

Security restrictions had been in place since the beginning of October, with authorities preparing for protests by several organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Indian National Congress and left-wing student organisations. Key roads, including Sansad Marg, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, parts of outer and circle in Connaught Place were barricaded. Several public spaces were also closed.