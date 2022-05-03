Centre to demolish four temples in Delhi, claims AAP
- The BJP government has served notices for demolition of these four temples without following the "due process" for execution of such an action, the Kalkaji MLA said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-led Central government has initiated a move to demolish four temples in the Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, accusing the saffron party of playing "bulldozer politics" in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, AAP leader Atishi said that the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has sent "demolition notices" to these four temples, warning that people of Delhi would not "tolerate" such "goondagardi (hooliganism)" of the BJP.
The BJP government has served notices for demolition of these four temples without following the "due process" for execution of such an action, the Kalkaji MLA said.
"For the past several days, the BJP is playing bulldozer politics in Delhi. Its leaders and councillors are threatening people of running bulldozer on their houses and shops if they do not pay money to them," she alleged.
"The BJP's hooliganism, extortion and bulldozer politics have now reached the doors of temples in Delhi," she said.
The AAP leader also showed copies of the Union ministry's notices which she claimed were pasted by the authorities at the entrance of three of the four temples -- Prachin Shiv Mandir, Sai Mandir in H Block, and Shani Mandir in J Block, in the Sarojini Nagar area.
The AAP had recently said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued an eviction notice to the occupants of the temple in Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri as part of its move to demolish illegal structures on its premises.
Condemning the move, party leaders led by Atishi had held a protest near the Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Sriniwaspuri on April 23 and vowed not to let the Centre demolish it.
-
SPPU rejuvenates British-era Hatti Haud for rainwater accumulation
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University in a joint effort with the Karve Institute of Social Service has successfully rebuilt the defunct Hatti Haud (pond) for rainwater collection as part of a revival mission. The project began in 2019 but faced hurdles due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the original target year of 2021 pushed to this year. However before 2019, the 30 metre long historic pond was filled with construction debris and waste.
-
Student unions differ over conducting summer semester exams at SPPU
Pune: Differences have cropped up between student unions and organisations over conducting the summer semester examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University. While some student unions held a protest at SPPU campus demanding that the exams be held online, others prefer offline. The National Students' Union of India along with hundreds of students protested at SPPU campus on Monday seeking exams be held online.
-
Water leakage at several spots in Vishrantwadi area
PUNE With most areas in the city facing water supply shortage, Vishrantwadi residents have pointed out ten spots in the area, where daily thousands of liters of water is going waste due to the leakage. The western part of Pune, which consists of major residential areas like Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, Phulenagar, Shantinagar and nearby areas get water supply from three different dams - Khadakwasla, Pawna and Bhama Askhed.
-
PMC to clean manholes using robotic machines
PUNE To avoid casualties during manual cleaning of manholes, the Pune Municipal Corporation plans to start cleaning them with the help of robotic machines. The Pune Smart City Development Limited has purchased three robotic manhole cleaning machines and handed them over to the PMC. The chief executive officer of PSCDL, Sanjay Kolte; and additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar were also present at the launch of these machines.
-
Residents blame pool operators for boy’s death in Katraj
Pune A crowd gathered at the Dattanagar police chowky on Tuesday demanding action against the management of swimming pool at Jambhulwadi, Katraj, after a boy drowned on Monday evening. The deceased was identified as Somesh Rathod, 16, a resident of Sachchasimata Mandir, Katraj. The pool management was informed, and residents, along with the Rathods, rushed the boy to Sassoon hospital. A case of sudden death has been registered at Bharati University police station.
