Centre to set up solar energy panels in all armed police campuses

NEW DELHI: The union home ministry has decided to install rooftop solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG) in a bid to promote renewable energy and head toward a carbon-neutral economy, said a statement released by the ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a step toward the Government of India’s efforts to promote renewable energy and thereby move towards a carbon-neutral economy, the home ministry has initiated a proposal to install solar energy panels on the campuses of the CAPFs and the National Security Guard (NSG), the ministry said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 6 between the ministry and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in New Delhi, in the presence of the union home secretary and secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, the statement said.

The MoU is aimed to jointly undertake the installation of solar rooftop photovoltaic power panels. The mega green project will produce solar power up to 71.68 MW.

The ministry said the corporation will implement the Centre’s project either by utilising their expertise in the field or through agency/agencies selected through a competitive bidding process. SECI has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CAPFs, comprised of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have a combined strength of 10 lakh personnel and are deployed in various parts of the country.