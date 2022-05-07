Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre to set up solar energy panels in all armed police campuses

The union home ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in New Delhi on Friday to jointly undertake the installation of solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG).
The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW. (Representational ImageCAPF)
Updated on May 07, 2022 05:13 PM IST

NEW DELHI: The union home ministry has decided to install rooftop solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard (NSG) in a bid to promote renewable energy and head toward a carbon-neutral economy, said a statement released by the ministry.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 6 between the ministry and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in New Delhi, in the presence of the union home secretary and secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, the statement said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 6 between the ministry and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in New Delhi, in the presence of the union home secretary and secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, the statement said.

The MoU is aimed to jointly undertake the installation of solar rooftop photovoltaic power panels. The mega green project will produce solar power up to 71.68 MW.

The ministry said the corporation will implement the Centre’s project either by utilising their expertise in the field or through agency/agencies selected through a competitive bidding process. SECI has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW.

The CAPFs, comprised of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have a combined strength of 10 lakh personnel and are deployed in various parts of the country.

