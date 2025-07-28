Chhatarpur : Farmhouse caretaker killed over 10k loan refusal, driver held

A day after the body of a 42-year-old caretaker was found inside a septic tank at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur , police on Sunday said the man was allegedly killed by a colleague—who attacked him with a hammer after he refused to lend ₹10,000. The owner of the farmhouse was out of Delhi at the time, and the victim had been alone on Friday. (Getty Images)

According to police, the victim, Sita Ram, worked as the domestic help and caretaker for the farmhouse. The accused, identified as 47-year-old Chandra Prakash, worked as a driver at the same farmhouse and was arrested in the Palam area, police added.

“The accused confessed to the murder and stated that he had asked Ram to give him ₹10,000 because he needed it for some work. However, when Ram refused, the accused decided to kill him,” said Ankit Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (South).

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when other staffers at the farmhouse noticed the house doors open and Ram missing. The owner of the farmhouse was out of Delhi at the time, and Ram had been alone on Friday.

A missing person’s complaint was filed after the staff failed to locate him. “Based on the missing report, the police immediately initiated a search operation. During the course of the search and inquiry, his body was traced and recovered from the septic tank of the farmhouse. The Crime Team and FSL were called for inspection. Subsequently, a case of murder was lodged,” said DCP Chauhan.

During the investigation, police found that Chandra Prakash was also missing. Officers scanned CCTV footage and mounted surveillance on the suspect. “Raids were conducted, and Prakash was held from the Palam area,” said a senior police officer.

Further questioning of staffers and the farmhouse owner is underway, and police said the investigation is continuing.