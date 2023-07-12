Body chopped into at least five pieces found near Delhi’s Geeta Colony

A body chopped into at least five pieces was found in polythene bags at Yamuna Khadar near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said, and added prime facie the dismembered corpse with missing head appeared to be of that a woman. TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

"We are verifying the gender of the dead person. The ortho forensics will help us verify it. A search operation around the area where the pieces were found is still in progress to find more evidence," said deputy police commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Police said their control room received a call regarding the body parts at 9.15am. Since the place from where the call was made involved three police districts of North, Central, and Shahdara, separate teams rushed there.

Some body parts were first found in a bag while others were missing. A search operation was carried out in the area and another bag containing more body parts was found at some distance away. The areas fall under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

Kalsi said forensic experts and a crime spot investigation team were called to inspect the areas and collect evidence and clues.

What do the police know so far?

"Prime facie, the deceased appeared to be between the age of 35 and 40. A case of murder is being registered."

Investigators suspect that the person was murdered somewhere else and the body parts were dumped in the bags at Yamuna Khadar.

Investigators were scanning CCTV cameras installed on the routes leading to the place where the body parts were dumped to identify the suspects who dumped them. A list of persons, who have gone missing in Delhi and the National Capital Region over the past week, was being prepared.

The chopped body was found months after a similar murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light. Walkar’s live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, and stored them in a refrigerator before throwing them in forested areas in south Delhi and Gurugram over three months.

The murder came to the fore in November last year, almost six months after Walkar was killed.

