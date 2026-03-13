CM: Delhi to maximise output at WTPs under summer plan

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, while reviewing the Summer Action Plan 2026, on Thursday, said that maximum water production will be ensured from all water treatment plants in the city. Gupta said that under the plan, detailed arrangements have been prepared for each Assembly constituency. (HT)

Following a high-level meeting to review the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) plan, the chief minister said that preventive measures such as cleaning underground and surface reservoirs, repairing pumping stations, maintaining equipment, and repairing pipeline leakages have already been carried out to avoid any disruption in water supply during the summer.

According to officials, DJB has deployed 168 departmental tankers, 819 hired tankers and 200 additional tankers might be hired if required, to address areas that face water shortage.

To make tanker operations more transparent and efficient, a mobile application has been introduced. Through this app, tankers will be tracked using GPS, and water deliveries will be confirmed through photographic proof, officials said.

Monitoring water quality is also a key component of the plan, officials said. The water board tests around 1,600 to 1,700 water samples daily. Laboratories at water treatment plants and zonal labs across the city carry out these tests. In addition, the number of water sampling vehicles will be increased from 12 to 18 to strengthen monitoring across the distribution network, officials said.

Officials said Delhi, with a population of around 25,000,000, requires about 1,250 million gallons of water per day (MGD) as per standard norms. At present, the city receives roughly 1,000 MGD, and the summer action plan has been designed to manage this gap more effectively during peak demand.

The DJB’s 24×7 call centre is operational for quick resolution of public complaints, said Gupta, adding that citizens can register complaints anytime by calling 1916 or the toll-free number 1800117118. A central control room and chatbot system have also been introduced to speed up complaint registration and monitoring.

To handle water-related emergencies, 28 water emergency entres have been set up across the city. These centres operate round the clock and have been strengthened with adequate staff, communication systems, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure swift response in case of any disruption, said officials.

The chief minister said that the government’s priority is to ensure that every resident of the capital receives clean and adequate drinking water even during the peak summer months.