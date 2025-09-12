CM Gupta reviews Chandni Chowk development projects

New DelhiDelhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the development works and pending projects in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, while directing formulation of action plan on Old Delhi’s market redevelopment, traffic decongestion and encroachment removal. Gupta also directed officials to draw up a blueprint for the installation of pink urinals (women’s toilets) in the markets of Old Delhi, said officials. CM Rekha Gupta has also assumed the role of minister-in-charge of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency. (Hindustan Times)

The meeting was attended by MP Praveen Khandelwal along with MLAs, councillors, and senior officials from concerned departments.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) has announced that chief minister Rekha Gupta has also assumed the role of minister-in-charge of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency. “This appointment is aimed at ensuring regular communication with elected representatives, close monitoring of development projects, and timely redressal of public grievances,” the statement from CMO says.

Officials said that the meeting took up issues related to park redevelopment, construction of new multi-level car parks, market redevelopment, utilisation of DDA land, road repairs, sewer and drain cleaning, as well as repair and installation of streetlights.

Gupta said that the problems of encroachment and persistent traffic congestion in Old Delhi areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, and Sadar Bazaar were causing serious inconvenience to residents and traders. “We have issued clear directives for these challenges to be resolved with immediate effect,” she added.

Gupta said that the coordination between the Municipal Corporation, traffic police, and Delhi Jal Board needs improvement for better road management and excavation works for water pipelines. “There is a shortage of urinals, particularly women-friendly pink urinals, in Old Delhi markets,” said Gupta, instructing officials to prepare plans for their installation at the earliest.

Gupta said that all files relating to projects under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) currently awaiting approval should be prioritised, sanctioned without delay, and executed within the stipulated timeframe. CMO said that the daily progress updates about projects will be sought on the e-file system.

Gupta said that stray cattle posed both a safety and traffic hazard and required a humane response. “Our government would develop 11 cow shelters across Delhi in phases, equipped with proper facilities for food, medical care, and safe housing. This measure is intended both to reduce stray cattle on the streets and to ensure their welfare,” she added.