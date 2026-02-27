CM launches ₹159.75 crore plan to shift Chandni Chowk power lines underground

In a major infrastructure push for the Walled City, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a ₹159.75-crore project to shift 52.5km of overhead power lines underground in Chandni Chowk, and stated that it was a step towards safer, more reliable supply and heritage-sensitive redevelopment. According to officials, the underground cabling work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to traffic and daily activity. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

“Chandni Chowk is not merely a marketplace but a living symbol of India’s cultural, historical and commercial heritage. For years, overhead wiring had not only marred its appearance but also posed safety risks. Through this project, the area will become safer, more organised and aesthetically refined,” Gupta said.

The project, initiated by the Delhi government and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), will see 52.5km of overhead lines relocated underground, along with the installation of 500 new feeder pillars and decorative streetlighting poles. Officials said modern “digital twin” technology will be used for real-time monitoring and maintenance.

She also laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) grid substation at Mandoli and four battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Shivalik, Dwarka and Goyla Khurd, officials said.

Gupta described the initiative as not just a power infrastructure upgrade but a landmark step towards conservation-sensitive urban renewal. She added that while an earlier assurance of ₹100 crore had been made for development works in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the allocation could increase up to ₹1,000 crore based on emerging requirements.

Redevelopment of 28 roads has already commenced under the current phase, she said, adding that she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board to ensure coordinated resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments, public conveniences and other civic amenities. The objective, she said, is to transform the historic precinct into a well-planned, tourism-friendly and commercially vibrant zone equipped with modern infrastructure.

According to officials, the underground cabling work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to traffic and daily activity. Around 10,000 consumers are expected to directly benefit. The initiative is aimed at reducing fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions while improving supply reliability and significantly enhancing the streetscape.

At Mandoli, a 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station with a capacity of 63 MVA is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹55.5 crore and is targeted for completion within 18 months. Around 150,000 consumers are expected to benefit. Key institutions, including Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Mandoli Jail and the Delhi Transport Corporation’s electric bus depot, will receive assured power supply.

In view of rising electricity demand during the summer months, Gupta also laid the foundation for four new BESS projects under BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL). The projects will add a total capacity of 55.5 MW/111 MWh and are expected to benefit approximately 222,000 consumers.

Energy minister Ashish Sood said under a broader ₹436 crore plan, overhead wiring is being shifted underground in Chandni Chowk and several other areas across the city.