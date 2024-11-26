CM Atishi inaugurates new shooting range at Rohini

New Delhi Delhi chief minister Atishi. (PTI File)

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Bhawan in Rohini, a facility which is equipped with an automated target system and advanced practice system.

“Shooting has brought laurels for the country... I hope that the next Olympic medal will be won by one of our NCC cadets at this facility,” the chief minister said, adding that the facility will remain open 365 days a year.

Highlighting the challenges faced by aspiring athletes, Atishi said, “Sports training is often very expensive and unaffordable for many. There are numerous talented youngsters whose parents cannot bear the costs of professional training. Shooting is also a very expensive sport. Goggles, rifles, range costs in lakhs. This facility will enable Delhi’s sportspersons, especially those facing financial constraints, to receive quality training to pursue their dreams.”

The CM added that the directorate of education will open a second advanced shooting range in Kalkaji within the next month.

Atishi also emphasised on the importance of NCC in shaping young minds.

“47,000 cades are part of NCC in Delhi, and the government will provide all possible support to the cadets. NCC was established to encourage young people to contribute to the nation. The goal of NCC is to instil patriotism among children, which aligns with the Delhi government’s mission for our youth,” she said.