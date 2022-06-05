Committees to manage 500 tricolours in Delhi: CM
The Delhi government is going to launch a “Har Haath Tiranga ‘’ campaign in a run-up to the country’s Independence Day, when it also aims to complete its target of installing 500 national flags across the city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.
Kejriwal also announced that every national flag will have a “Tiranga Sammaan Samiti” (a committee) of five people that will be responsible for the maintenance of the flags and also enrolling a thousand young volunteers each. He said that these committees will congregate with local residents around the flags every Sunday morning and sing the national anthem.
Last year’s budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had “deshbhakti” (patriotism) as its theme, in which state finance minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi government will install 500 high mast national flags across the city. So far, 325 flag posts have been put up across the city, out of which flags have been put up at over 187 sites.
“The Delhi government is installing 500 Tirangas in the state to ensure there’s always a tricolour in your sight when you step out of the house. There’s nothing more glorious than the Tiranga that instills unmatched Deshbhakti in one’s soul. The committees formed to look after the Tirangas will ensure that it complies with the flag code and protocols; if it gets dirty or torn, they will get it fixed immediately. I suggest that all Samman Samitis should meet every Sunday at 10am and salute the Tiranga while singing the national anthem. All the committees should enrol one thousand young volunteers for Bharat Mata; I will have dinner with every committee that enrols one thousand volunteers. All these volunteers will not belong to AAP, BJP or Congress; they will be volunteers of Bharat Mata,” Kejriwal said at function organised got felicitate these newly formed committees.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said 375 ‘Tiranga Samman Samitis’ have been formed for the upkeep of the tricolours, and their number will be increased to 500. These committees will report all issues to PWD immediately, “so that there’s no harm to the glory of the mighty Tiranga”.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics