Cops bust interstate drug syndicate, 2 held in east Delhi
The Delhi Police last Tuesday busted an interstate gang of drug-peddlers which operated in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, arresting two of the members and recovering opium and heroin worth nearly ₹31 lakh from their possession, authorities said on Sunday.
Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that a special police team zeroed in on 39-year-old Babita Kaur of Kalyanpuri based on a tip that she was involved in drug trading. “We mounted intense technical and manual surveillance, and found that 49-year-old Pushpender Kumar Saxena of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) would come to Kalyanpuri to deliver a consignment of opium and heroin. We apprehended him while he was delivering the consignment to Babita Kaur on Tuesday and recovered four kilograms of fine opium worth over ₹6 lakh and 258 grams of heroin worth over ₹25 lakh from their possession. We have arrested both of them and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against them at the Kalyanpuri police station,” she said.
Kashyap also said that during the course on interrogation, Saxena disclosed that he had been involved in the drug trade since 2018. “He came in contact with some people based in Chatra and Latehar districts of Jharkhand, who sell opium. Saxena also disclosed that he was procuring heroin from drug dealers in Nagaria and Faridpur of Bareilly district and was supplying it to his contacts in Delhi and NCR. He would purchase processed opium for ₹85,000 per kilogram and sell it at double the price in Delhi and NCR. Meanwhile, Kaur said that after procuring the drugs, she would sell them at her house. She has been arrested twice for the same crime before as well,” she said.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
