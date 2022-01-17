Covid cases on decline, says Delhi health minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the daily count of fresh coronavirus cases is likely to reduce to 14,000-15,000 on Monday, much less than what was reported on Sunday (18,286). “As I said earlier, the cases are on a decline,” Jain said.

Jain said Delhi has administered over 28 million vaccine doses over the last year since the immunisation programme began. He added 100% eligible population has been given the first vaccine dose and 80% the second.

“...128,000 people have received their precautionary dose,” Jain said.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 cases compared to 17,335 on January 7.

On Sunday, just over 65,000 tests were conducted and of which, 27.87% of samples returned positive. This number, known as the test positivity rate, dipped from 30.6% on Friday and Saturday, and, on a day-to-day basis, fell for the first time since December 23 last year. Since then, this number has either increased or remained the same.

Testing has also dipped in Delhi over the past few days, dipping from over 105,000 on January 12, to 98,832 the day after that, 79,758 on Friday, 67,624 on Saturday, and 65,621 on Sunday.

Jain said that everyone in the city who needs to get a test is being tested.

