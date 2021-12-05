DDA invites bids for construction of 10,500 EWS flats for slum rehabilitation

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited bids for the construction of close to 10,500 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) across the city as part of its slum rehabilitation plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The projects, DDA officials said, will be implemented on a public private partnership (PPP) basis wherein the builder will be provided the right to develop commercial space to recover the cost of construction of the EWS housing.

DDA officials said the plan proposes construction of 1,116 dwelling units in Shalimar Bagh, 3,367 units in Dilshad Garden, 1,800 units in Haiderpur and 4,056 units in Rohini sectors 18, 19 and 20.

“We are in the process of finalising a few more projects, the tenders for which will be floated shortly. The survey of eligible beneficiaries has been completed,” said a senior official.

As per the tender documents, the housing for slum residents in these areas will come up on 65.75% of the land while the remaining will be used by the developer as a remunerative component.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 675 slum clusters in Delhi, 499 are on Central government land, including plots owned by the DDA and the Northern Railways. Under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban), the DDA will carry out in-situ redevelopment of 376 clusters located on its land.

In 2019, the land-owning agency started household survey work in 23 slum clusters. Earlier this year, the DDA decided to construct close to 26,000 flats to rehabilitate residents of 16 slum clusters.

Currently, the DDA has three in-situ redevelopment projects underway at Katputhli Colony, Jailorwala Bagh and Kalkaji Extension for construction of 5,990 flats.

A senior DDA official said the land-owning agency will start the work to allot flats in the much-delayed Kalkaji Extension project by January next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amendment to aid builders

With close to 16 projects of in-situ redevelopment of slum clusters in various stages of planning, the land-owning agency recently approved an amendment in the policy to “mitigate risks of prospective bidders for upcoming projects”.

The amendment includes provision for sharing of risk of the developer in case of foreclosure of the project or delay in the stipulated period of execution of the project (three years) on account of reasons which can be attributable to the DDA. It also provides for stricter enforcement to get the premises vacated for the project, official said, “by allowing penal action against the dweller who fails to cooperate with the developer/concessionaire/DDA at any stage causing delay in implementation of the project”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DDA officials said that the amendments will expedite the process of in-situ slum redevelopment/rehabilitation.