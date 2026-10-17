DDA reaches out to land-pooling areas for phased development under master plan

New Delhi

The programme will involve village-level camps where landowners, farmers and other stakeholders can interact with DDA officials to seek clarifications on the implementation process. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a month-long outreach campaign in areas where land pooling is allowed, to familiarise landowners with the policy and address their concerns, as the agency seeks to accelerate planned urban expansion under the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2047.

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The campaign, launched on the directions of lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu under the Centre’s “Reform Utsav” nationwide campaign, will involve village-level camps where landowners, farmers and other stakeholders can interact with DDA officials to seek clarifications on the implementation process.

The land pooling policy, notified in 2018, covers nearly 200 square kilometres and has the potential to create around 1.2 million houses and over 600 kilometres of roads. The policy envisages planned neighbourhoods with improved connectivity, housing, commercial centres and social infrastructure.

DDA has already conducted outreach programmes in Bakkarwala, Tigipur and Sultanpur Dabas, covering zones K-I, P-II and N, respectively. During the interactions, landowners expressed willingness to participate in the development of their land parcels and sought clarifications from officials. They were also informed that the road network plan, along with details of land parcels, would be notified shortly.

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{{^usCountry}} Further camps are scheduled in Chhawla and Saranpur in Zone L, Neb Sarai in Zone J, Khera Kalan in Zone P-I and Mukhmelpur in Zone P-II. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further camps are scheduled in Chhawla and Saranpur in Zone L, Neb Sarai in Zone J, Khera Kalan in Zone P-I and Mukhmelpur in Zone P-II. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the policy, landowners can voluntarily pool their land parcels for planned development in partnership with the DDA and private entities. The framework envisages an infrastructure-first approach, with phased development of roads having a right of way of 30 metres or more.

The authority is also promoting 20-hectare planning schemes to facilitate phased development without waiting for large contiguous land parcels. The approach is expected to encourage mixed-use neighbourhoods, integrating residential areas, workplaces, markets and public services.

A high-density corridor along the Urban Extension Road-II is envisaged to support affordable housing, commercial development, logistics, warehousing and employment generation.

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DDA said implementation had begun on the ground, with Sector 8B, covering Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur villages, emerging as the first notified sector under the policy.