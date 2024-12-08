DDA blames Delhi Jal Board for sewer water entering Vasant Kunj pond

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has blamed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for failing to take over sewerage and piped water supply services in two Vasant Kunj blocks, stating that a lack of action by the water utility has led to sewage entering a pond in the area. The water body behind Vasant Kunj E1 Block in New Delhi on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

DDA via an affidavit dated December 6 was responding to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated November 22, in which the green court had criticised the authority and DJB for prioritising “financial disputes” over environmental protection, leaving residents of the city grappling with water pollution.

The NGT order came while hearing a plea filed by a Vasant Kunj resident who initially complained of dust pollution and debris dumping near E-1 and E-2 blocks, which have a cumulative 2,000 flats. During the proceedings, it was later discovered by DJB and DDA that a pond in the vicinity was receiving untreated sewage.

DJB, prior to the hearing, had said it planned to create an additional sewage treatment plant (STP) in the area, but despite transferring ₹21.9 crore to DDA for land acquisition, DDA had demanded an additional ₹8.84 crore before transferring the land. This STP, it had said, would help trap any additional sewage being generated in the area, along with the unauthorised colonies in the vicinity.

“There is a DSTP of 350kld KLD (kilolitres per day) capacity constructed and maintained by DDA in the E2 pocket, which is discharging sewage in the drain instead of using it for other purposes, and this ultimately reaches and accumulates in the pond, which is also on DDA land,” DJB had said.

However, DDA in its affidavit said it has already directed DJB to take over the land, subject to clearance of any outstanding dues, but further action from the water utility — particularly in relation to taking over the water supply and sewerage services in the area — was pending since 2019.

“The deputy director, DDA has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for handing over physical possession of land measuring 12,208 sqms. The transfer is subject to the DJB furnishing an undertaking to clear all outstanding dues within 30 days from issuance of the letter dated November 28, 2024,” the affidavit said.

DDA said it constructed an STP at E-1 in 2019, before handing over possession of the flats in 2019. However, running of sewerage and water services was the domain of DJB.

“The DDA has made significant efforts to ensure proper utilization of the STP (at E-1) and has also made substantial advance payments to the DJB as infrastructure funds amounting to ₹82.20 lakh in 2008 for E-2 pocket and ₹5.72 crore in 2019 for E-1 pocket. However, despite repeated requests and reminders, DJB has not taken over the services (i.e water supply and sewerage services) till date,” the submission added, stating the drinking water supply in both blocks was also being managed by DDA through water tankers, as DJB had yet to provide a piped water supply system.

“It is reiterated that the treatment and disposal of domestic sewage in the entire capital, including E-1 and E-2 blocks, falls within the domain of the DJB,” it said.