DDMA sets up 12 cells to engage NGOs in disaster management

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has established 12 cells -- one at its headquarters and one each in the 11 districts of Delhi -- and designated subdivisional magistrates as nodal officers to engage non-government organisations (NGOs) more effectively in the government’s disaster management efforts.

According to the order, SDM (DDMA) at the revenue department headquarters has been designated as nodal officer for the NGO cell at the DDMA headquarters. “The SDM headquarters in each district has been designated as the nodal officer for the NGO cell in each district,” the order further said.

Through these cells, the DDMA aims to have teams of NGOs in each district so that they can be mobilised during times of crises even in a post-Covid world, officials said.

According to them, during the Covid-19 pandemic, several NGOs helped the government in its efforts by supporting health centres, providing basic necessities to the underprivileged, and spreading awareness, among other activities.

“The cells were set up on the advice of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which wanted NGO cells at the state as well as district level. Nodal officers have been designated for better coordination between the administration, NGOs and the public. Several NGOs are active in the capital and if the strength of these NGOs is harnessed well, the response to any crisis can be much more effective,” said a DDMA official, asking not to be named.

All district units have been asked to prepare a database of active NGOs so that they can be immediately activated in times of need. They have also been asked to submit a monthly report of activities undertaken by each district disaster management authority along with NGOs.

A DDMA official said the district NGO cells have also been asked to engage NGOs working for animals. “While the effects of the pandemic and disasters on humans are talked about and the authorities address them to the best of their capabilities, the suffering of animals, especially from the socio-economic impact of a disaster, needs more attention. The role of NGOs working for animals becomes important in such a situation,” said the official, asking not to be named.

The list of the NGOs will be updated regularly and the updated list will be placed on the website of the DDMA at the end of the month in June, September, December and March every year.

Dr Rajat Jain, president of Doctors For You, an NGO working on public health issues, said the move will help take their contributions to the needy and help improve the response to any disaster. “The world over, NGOs played a key role in empowering people, particularly the underprivileged, in fighting Covid through various health and socio-economic interventions,” said Dr Jain, who runs several Covid care centres in association with the Delhi government.