Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries
Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over.
In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July. “The same will be released as and when the funds are available.”
Over the past few years, Delhi government-funded colleges have repeatedly expressed their inability to pay salaries of teachers on time due to a paucity of funds.
Sunil Kumar, who heads Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College’s governing board, has asked Jain to clarify who permitted the officiating principal to deduct salaries while insisting the higher education department released the required amount needed to pay the salaries. “It is also learned that the recovery of travel allowance has been made from the employees of the college as a result of your unilateral decision without bringing the matter of recovery to the governing body,” Kumar wrote in an email to Jain, a copy of which HT has seen.
Jain did not respond to queries for comment.
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, which was set up in 1990, is among the constituent colleges of Delhi University. The Delhi government provides 100% funding to the institute.
Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant
A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient. A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.
Dunzo delivery app services affected in flooded areas of Bengaluru
Amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Bengaluru - where daily life has come to a standstill with heavy showers - the Dunzo delivery app has halted services, people said on social media. A Bengaluru-headquartered company, Dunzo, delivers groceries within a promised 19 minutes and also has a separate service to pick up and deliver packages within the same city. Its grocery delivery service has been unavailable in the flood-hit parts.
Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue opens to the public
The newly christened Kartavya Path and its magnificent greens were lit up almost 19 months later, as the revamped Central Vista Avenue was thrown open to the public on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy behind India Gate. It was thrown open after 8.45pm, when the inauguration ceremony came to a close.
Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections. Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu
Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday. The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31. “The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”
