New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi , along with four other agencies, carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of north Delhi on Saturday to clear alleged encroachments over a main drain near the local fish market, officials said. Delhi: 5 agencies carry out joint anti-encroachment drive in Wazirpur following HC order

They added that the joint action, undertaken in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court, involved the MCD, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation , the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board , the railways and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

According to officials, several jhuggis had allegedly been extended over the drain, obstructing its natural flow and affecting planned reconstruction work by the IFC Department.

Area councillor Yogesh Verma said the encroachments had created hurdles in the repair and redevelopment of the drain.

"Some jhuggis covered the drain, limiting its proper flow. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department struggled to reconstruct the drain due to these encroachments. The local association filed a petition in the high court regarding the issue. Following the court's directions, five departments carried out a joint action on Saturday and removed the extended portions of these clusters covering the drain," Verma said.

However, residents claimed that authorities arrived unannounced and began demolishing structures without giving people sufficient time to retrieve their belongings. There has been no immediate response from the civic body regarding these allegations.

Visuals from the site showed JCB machines demolishing a row of temporary residential buildings, with clouds of dust rising from the debris scattered throughout the area.

"No notice was given, and people weren't even allowed a few days to remove their belongings," one resident alleged. Another local claimed that officials had conducted a survey around three years ago, but returned unexpectedly to demolish the structures now.

Last year, the Delhi Development Authority carried out demolition drives in Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur areas of north-west Delhi, razing several structures, including houses, as part of an anti-encroachment exercise.

The latest action comes after the civic body resumed action on unauthorised constructions and razed illegal portions of a house on April 30 linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Uttam Nagar, the MCD's Public Health Department on Saturday sealed 19 eateries operating without valid Health Trade Licences in Hastsal JJ Colony, officials added.

According to the civic body, inspections were conducted on April 17 and 18 in Blocks A, B, and C of the colony, during which 30 food establishments were found to be operating without the necessary licenses.

"Challans were issued to all violators, and show-cause notices were subsequently served," an official informed.

Of the 30 units, 11 owners voluntarily closed their businesses and submitted written declarations, which were later verified by officials, he added.

The remaining 19 establishments received closure notices but did not comply, leading to their sealing under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act with assistance from the police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.