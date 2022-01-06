Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Delhi: 60 kiosks burnt in fire at market in Chandni Chowk area

Fire officials said that they received a distress call about the fire at 4.43 am, after which 13 fire tenders were sent to the New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area
Charred shops in Chandni Chowk’s New Lajpat Rai Market on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A fire broke out in north Delhi’s Lajpat Rai market, in the Chandni Chowk area, early Thursday morning, which gutted about 50 temporary shops, Delhi Fire Department said.

Fire officials said that they received a distress call about the fire at 4.43 am, after which 13 fire tenders were sent to the spot. “The fire started in a small temporary shed. At least 50 such sheds have been gutted. It took us about 3 hours to douse the fire. There were no casualties,” a fire officer said asking not to be named.

According to local shopkeepers, vendors sold mostly cloth in the temporary sheds. Shopkeepers have told police that they had stocked winter clothes, which were destroyed in the fire.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said police were probing the cause of the fire, and have registered a case.

